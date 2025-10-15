© 2025 Connecticut Public

ICE raid targets eight at Hamden car wash, officials say

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published October 15, 2025 at 6:09 PM EDT
U.S. federal agents working for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detain immigrants and asylum seekers reporting for immigration court proceedings at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building's U.S. Immigration Court in New York, New York, Thursday, July 24, 2025.
DOMINIC GWINN
/
AFP / Getty Images
FILE: U.S. federal agents working for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detain immigrants and asylum seekers reporting for immigration court proceedings at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building's U.S. Immigration Court in New York, New York, Thursday, July 24, 2025.

An immigration raid at a Hamden car wash on Wednesday morning left eight people detained, officials said.

Those taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, included the parents of children who were in school at the time of the raid, Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said.

“Their children are in school,” Garrett said at an afternoon press conference. “We don’t know which community. We don’t know how to contact that school. We are still trying to find out how to get in touch with this family so that their kids don’t go to an empty house when they get off of school.”

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the raid.

“The actions from the administration and ICE are deplorable, they are disgusting, they are not what we represent in Hamden,” Garrett said. “We are here today to stand up for the people of Hamden, for the families that are living in fear because of an inhumane presidency.”

A witness at the press conference, who gave only the first name Rachel, said she saw masked agents in unmarked vehicles making arrests at the car wash.

Rachel said she asked one detained man on the ground if he was okay, at which point an agent threatened her with arrest.

“I told him that he did not have the right to speak to me that way and that I was an American citizen,” Rachel said.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who represents the area in Congress, said in a statement that she was working to confirm the “safety and status” of those taken.

“The aggressive tactics used by ICE and endorsed by President Trump have escalated tensions with communities here and across the country, exacerbating fear,” DeLauro said. “They are not making Americans any safer.”
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.