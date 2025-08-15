What the golden age of Condé Nast can tell us about the future of magazines
Michael M. Grynbaum's new book Empire of the Elite: Inside Condé Nast, the Media Dynasty That Reshaped America, traces the rise of Condé Nast's magazines. This hour Grynbaum joins us to explain how Condé Nast magazines and their editors achieved their status as cultural tastemakers, and where these magazines, and that industry, stand today. Plus, we hear from an editor at The Week about how that magazine is approaching this moment.
GUESTS:
- Michael M. Grynbaum: A media correspondent for The New York Times and author of the new book Empire of the Elite: Inside Condé Nast, the Media Dynasty That Reshaped America
- Mark Gimein: Managing Editor at the print edition of The Week
Colin McEnroe, Dylan Reyes, and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.