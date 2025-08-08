© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

You may be wrong, but you may be right: A look at Billy Joel

By Jonathan McNicol
Published August 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Billy Joel performing in 1977.
Art Maillet
/
/Sony Music Archives/HBO
Billy Joel performing in 1977.

Billy Joel has reportedly sold more than 160 million albums. He’s been nominated for 24 Grammy Awards (and won six of them), an Emmy, and a Tony Award (which he won). In the U.S., he’s had 33 top 40 singles and 11 top 10 albums. He’s simply one of the most popular recording artists in the history of music.

But. Critics have never been terribly kind to him, and a lot of the general public hasn’t either.

This hour, we look at the new two-part, nearly five-hour HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes. And we look at Billy Joel more generally and at the love/hate relationship we all seem to have had with him and his music for more than 50 years now.

GUESTS:

  • Jen Allen: A pianist, composer, arranger, and educator; her new album, Possibilities, comes out August 22
  • Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and the director of marketing at Washington Montessori School
  • Jack Hamilton: Slate’s pop critic and the author of Just Around Midnight: Rock and Roll and the Racial Imagination
  • Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek,” and he now writes Gene’s Substack

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
