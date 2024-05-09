This show highlights grassroots efforts across Connecticut that promote sustainable and equitable communities. From a youth summer program focused on constructing new hiking trails that bring residents closer to nature, to an ambitious mural project bringing amazing art and highlighting Black leaders across Connecticut, these initiatives showcase how residents and local leaders can band together to address specific needs and create innovative solutions to ensure their communities thrive.

For example, the FRESH New London food program has teamed up with a local artist to not only provide garden spaces around the city to promote food equity, but to also make those spaces welcoming and educational with art. In Hartford, Kamora’s Cultural Corner built a labyrinth at their Sterling Street Sanctuary and Nature Center to provide a safe, peaceful, and contemplative space for the community. All of these efforts span generations and bring together people from all corners of the community to spearhead change.

Re:source:ful 2, Growing Sustainable Communities premieres on CPTV and the CPTV Livestream on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 7 p.m.