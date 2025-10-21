© 2025 Connecticut Public

The American Revolution

The Times That Try Men’s Souls (July 1776 – January 1777)

Season 1 Episode 3

The Revolution, now a war for American independence, faces its toughest challenge yet as General Washington tries to defend New York City from invasion by sea. The resulting Battle of Long Island is a huge defeat for the Americans, who narrowly escape and spend the next several months on the run. In late December, Washington’s army regroups and prepares to attack an outpost in Trenton, New Jersey.

Aired: 11/15/25
Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by The Better Angels Society and its members Jeannie and Jonathan Lavine with the Crimson Lion Foundation; and the Blavatnik Family Foundation. Major funding was also provided by David M. Rubenstein; The Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Family Foundation; Lilly Endowment Inc.; and the following Better Angels Society members: Eric and Wendy Schmidt; Stephen A. Schwarzman; and Kenneth C. Griffin with Griffin Catalyst. Additional support for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by: The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The Pew Charitable Trusts; Gilbert S. Omenn and Martha A. Darling; Park Foundation; and the following Better Angels Society members: Gilchrist and Amy Berg; Perry and Donna Golkin; The Michelson Foundation; Jacqueline B. Mars; Kissick Family Foundation; Diane and Hal Brierley; John H. N. Fisher and Jennifer Caldwell; John and Catherine Debs; The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; Philip I. Kent; Gail Elden; Deborah and Jon Dawson; David and Susan Kreisman; The McCloskey Family Charitable Trust; Becky and Jim Morgan; Carol and Ned Spieker; Mark A. Tracy; and Paul and Shelley Whyte. THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was made possible, in part, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Latest Episodes
The American Revolution
The Most Sacred Thing (May 1780 – Onward)
Victory at Yorktown secures independence. Americans aspire for a more perfect union.
Episode: S1 E6
The American Revolution
In Order to Be Free (May 1754 – May 1775)
Political protest escalates into violence. War gives thirteen colonies a common cause.
Episode: S1 E1
The American Revolution
An Asylum for Mankind (May 1775 – July 1776)
Washington takes command of the Continental Army. Congress declares American independence.
Episode: S1 E2
The American Revolution
The Soul of All America (December 1777 – May 1780)
The war drags on and moves to new theaters: at sea, in Indian Country, and in the South.
Episode: S1 E5
The American Revolution
Conquer by a Drawn Game (January 1777 – February 1778)
Philadelphia falls, but the American victory at Saratoga allows France to enter the war.
Episode: S1 E4