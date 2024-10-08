© 2024 Connecticut Public

Authentic stories. Extraordinary people.

Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
Preview: S26 E2 | 0:30
Watch 4:15
Independent Lens
All God's Children | The History of White People in America, Episode 5
The powerful story of an enslaved woman who sued and won her family’s freedom in 1832.
Special: 4:15
Watch 4:52
Independent Lens
The Diary of Afong Moy | The History of White People in America, Episode 4
How America's first Chinese woman was exhibited and exploited as a circus oddity in 1830s New York.
Special: 4:52
Independent Lens
Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
Episode: S26 E2
Watch 1:16:37
Independent Lens
One Person, One Vote?
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
Episode: S26 E1 | 1:16:37
Independent Lens
Season Extras
Sizzles and such
Episode: S26 E20
Watch 1:25:17
Independent Lens
The Tuba Thieves
The central mystery of this unconventional documentary is the nature of sound itself.
Episode: S25 E17 | 1:25:17
Watch 1:24:52
Independent Lens
Space: The Longest Goodbye
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Episode: S25 E16 | 1:24:52
Watch 1:18:04
Independent Lens
One With the Whale
For Native Alaskans living on a tiny Bering Sea island, if you don’t hunt, you die.
Episode: S25 E15 | 1:18:04
Watch 54:41
Independent Lens
Matter of Mind: My Parkinson’s
Three people navigate their lives with determination in the face of Parkinson’s disease.
Episode: S25 E14 | 54:41
Watch 55:37
Independent Lens
A Thousand Pines
A crew of 12 Mexican tree planters travel the United States regrowing America’s forests.
Episode: S25 E13 | 55:37
Watch 1:24:54
Independent Lens
Greener Pastures
Midwestern families deal with unseen mental health issues affecting farmers in America.
Episode: S25 E12 | 1:24:54
Watch 1:24:13
Independent Lens
Breaking The News
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch startup The 19th* to buck a broken news media system.
Episode: S25 E11 | 1:24:13
Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | One Person, One Vote?
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
Preview: S26 E1 | 0:30
Watch 18:29
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Wild Hogs and Saffron
A wild hog hunt in the Ozarks leads to an unexpectedly vulnerable dialogue.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 1:00
Independent Lens
Fall 2024 Sneak Peek
Watch Independent Lens on the PBS app.
Preview: S26 E20 | 1:00
Watch 24:02
Independent Lens
When I Close My Eyes
Oil painter Samir Khurshid's work reflects his tumultuous Iraq childhood and refugee life.
Special: 24:02
Watch 13:41
Independent Lens
Antarctica's Survival Guide for Mars Explorers
How did the extreme Antarctic winter affected the Belgica's crew?
Clip: S25 E16 | 13:41
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Tuba Thieves
The role and meaning of sound is explored in an unconventional documentary experience.
Preview: S25 E17 | 0:30
Watch 12:32
Independent Lens
Can Humans Get to Mars Without Going Insane?
How can future astronauts best prepare themselves to face these challenges?
Clip: S25 E16 | 12:32
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Watch Space: The Longest Goodbye with PBS Passport
Get early access with PBS Passport.
Preview: S25 E16 | 0:30
Watch 15:09
Independent Lens
What an Antarctic Disaster Can Teach Us About Getting to Mars
How do you keep humans sane and relatively content in isolation?
Clip: S25 E16 | 15:09