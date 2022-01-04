Colin McEnroeHost, The Colin McEnroe Show
Colin McEnroe is a radio host, newspaper columnist, magazine writer, author, playwright, lecturer, moderator, college instructor and occasional singer.
He started as a radio host in 1992 and moved to CT Public in 2009.
His writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Hartford Courant, many Hearst newspapers, Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan, Forbes FYI, Mademoiselle, Mirabella, Backpacking, Bicycling, and McSweeney’s.
He teaches in the political science department at Yale. As an onstage interviewer and moderator, he has shared the stage with Stephen King, Anthony Bourdain, Joyce Carol Oates, Kurt Vonnegut, Tig Notaro, Marc Maron, Amy Tan, Bob Woodward, Tim Gunn, Alice Waters, Al Franken, Molly Ivins, Anita Hill and many others
He is allergic to penicillin. He dislikes coffee mugs that are black or any dark color. He finds them very upsetting.
-
Stephen Sondheim was among the most important figures in the history of musical theater. This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, our tribute to Sondheim.
-
This hour on the Colin McEnroe Show, we take your calls.
-
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, our ode to movie trailers.
-
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show: The Three Music Musketeers return! Are you bored with your playlist? We’ve reunited our trio of music mavens — novelist Wally Lamb, critic Eric Danton, and not-killed-by-video radio star Joan Holliday — to freshen up your music choices with great recommendations. Warning: This program includes banter.
-
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, a conversation not exactly about the recent anti-CRT hysteria on the right and not exactly about extreme wokeness on the left, but about how we talk and write and think and teach so that we acknowledge the wrongs of the past and how they show up in the present. Without driving each other nuts.
-
Who's afraid of the Bix bad Beiderbecke?Hartford has an amazing jazz history, and Colin has a lot of jazz musician friends. This hour, a little onstage…
-
Elvis left two legacies. Musically, he pulled several American musical traditions out of the shadows, braided them together, and made them mainstream.…
-
This hour, we talk about two Connecticut dance halls, each springing from the vision of two very different men who took their respective dance halls down…
-
We had trouble mustering enthusiasm to wrap up our final episode of this second season of Pardon Me. Last week's roller coaster of a trial culminated in…
-
Donald Trump's legal team delivered their defense of the former president Friday. They followed a tightly argued and visceral presentation delivered by…