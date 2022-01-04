Colin McEnroe is a radio host, newspaper columnist, magazine writer, author, playwright, lecturer, moderator, college instructor and occasional singer.

He started as a radio host in 1992 and moved to CT Public in 2009.

His writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Hartford Courant, many Hearst newspapers, Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan, Forbes FYI, Mademoiselle, Mirabella, Backpacking, Bicycling, and McSweeney’s.

He teaches in the political science department at Yale. As an onstage interviewer and moderator, he has shared the stage with Stephen King, Anthony Bourdain, Joyce Carol Oates, Kurt Vonnegut, Tig Notaro, Marc Maron, Amy Tan, Bob Woodward, Tim Gunn, Alice Waters, Al Franken, Molly Ivins, Anita Hill and many others

He is allergic to penicillin. He dislikes coffee mugs that are black or any dark color. He finds them very upsetting.