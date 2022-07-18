© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The King: Before there was Lebron, there was Elvis

Published July 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Jonathan McNicol
Connecticut Public Radio
Freshly Squeezed with Colin McEnroe at Watkinson School in Hartford, January 30, 2019 (from left to right): Steve Metcalf, Jim Chapdelaine, Latanya Farrell, some guy in a leather jacket.

Elvis left two legacies. Musically, he pulled several American musical traditions out of the shadows, braided them together, and made them mainstream. Personally, he created a far darker template for the way a musical celebrity could be devoured by the very fame he avidly sought.

Recorded live in front of an audience — long before the pandemic — as part of Colin’s Freshly Squeezed series at Watkinson School, an hour about the artist who defined the birth of rock and roll and was the genre’s first superstar.

GUESTS:

  • Jim Chapdelaine: Guitar and vocals
  • Latanya Farrell: Vocals
  • Steve Metcalf: Piano and vocals

This show originally aired February 20, 2019.

Colin McEnroe
Colin McEnroe is a radio host, newspaper columnist, magazine writer, author, playwright, lecturer, moderator, college instructor and occasional singer.
See stories by Colin McEnroe
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
