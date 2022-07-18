The King: Before there was Lebron, there was Elvis

Elvis left two legacies. Musically, he pulled several American musical traditions out of the shadows, braided them together, and made them mainstream. Personally, he created a far darker template for the way a musical celebrity could be devoured by the very fame he avidly sought.

Recorded live in front of an audience — long before the pandemic — as part of Colin’s Freshly Squeezed series at Watkinson School, an hour about the artist who defined the birth of rock and roll and was the genre’s first superstar.

GUESTS:



Jim Chapdelaine: Guitar and vocals

Guitar and vocals Latanya Farrell: Vocals

Vocals Steve Metcalf: Piano and vocals

This show originally aired February 20, 2019.