The Colin McEnroe Show

Our second hour with Joyce Maynard

By Colin McEnroe
Published July 25, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT
American writer Joyce Maynard poses during a portrait session held on September 18, 2014 in Paris, France.
Ulf Andersen
/
Getty Images Europe
American writer Joyce Maynard poses during a portrait session held on September 18, 2014 in Paris, France.

This hour, novelist Joyce Maynard joins us again to talk about her latest novel, the blurring of life and fiction, and her new career running a hotel in Guatemala.

GUEST: 

Jonathan McNicol, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Colin McEnroe
Colin McEnroe is a radio host, newspaper columnist, magazine writer, author, playwright, lecturer, moderator, college instructor and occasional singer.
