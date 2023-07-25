Our second hour with Joyce Maynard

This hour, novelist Joyce Maynard joins us again to talk about her latest novel, the blurring of life and fiction, and her new career running a hotel in Guatemala.

GUEST:



Joyce Maynard: Novelist whose latest book is The Bird Hotel

Jonathan McNicol, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.