© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

What to know about the Democratic National Convention

By Chloe Wynne,
Colin McEnroe
Published August 21, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
US President Joe Biden holds US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's arm after delivering the keynote address, as the Biden family stands alongside, on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024.
Robyn Beck/AFP
/
Getty Images
US President Joe Biden holds US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's arm after delivering the keynote address, as the Biden family stands alongside, on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago.

After a whirlwind few weeks, Democrats are gathering in Chicago to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate.

This week on The Wheelhouse, Colin McEnroe guest-hosts a special check-in on how the Democratic National Convention is going.

GUESTS:

  • Dan Haar, columnist and senior editor, Hearst Connecticut Media Group
  • Leah Wright Rigueur, Associate Professor of History, John Hopkins University
  • Mark Pazniokas, Capitol Bureau Chief and co-founder of CT Mirror

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
The Wheelhouse Politics2024 Election
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, <i>Admissible: Shreds of Evidence</i>, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at <i>inewsource</i>, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/><br/><br/>
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Colin McEnroe
Colin McEnroe is a radio host, newspaper columnist, magazine writer, author, playwright, lecturer, moderator, college instructor and occasional singer. Colin can be reached at colin@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Colin McEnroe
Related Content