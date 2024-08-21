What to know about the Democratic National Convention

After a whirlwind few weeks, Democrats are gathering in Chicago to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate.

This week on The Wheelhouse, Colin McEnroe guest-hosts a special check-in on how the Democratic National Convention is going.

GUESTS:



Dan Haar , columnist and senior editor, Hearst Connecticut Media Group

, columnist and senior editor, Leah Wright Rigueur , Associate Professor of History, John Hopkins University

Associate Professor of History, John Hopkins University Mark Pazniokas , Capitol Bureau Chief and co-founder of CT Mirror

