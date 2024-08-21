What to know about the Democratic National Convention
After a whirlwind few weeks, Democrats are gathering in Chicago to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate.
This week on The Wheelhouse, Colin McEnroe guest-hosts a special check-in on how the Democratic National Convention is going.
GUESTS:
- Dan Haar, columnist and senior editor, Hearst Connecticut Media Group
- Leah Wright Rigueur, Associate Professor of History, John Hopkins University
- Mark Pazniokas, Capitol Bureau Chief and co-founder of CT Mirror
