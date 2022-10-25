© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show for Beginners

Published October 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
The Colin McEnroe Show has been on the air for over 13 years. In that time, we’ve produced some shows that were really good ideas and some that were really bad ideas (usually on purpose). We don’t remember all of the episodes we’ve done in that time, and we don’t expect you to either. So we put together this list of some of our favorite and most memorable shows as a starting point.

Before you dive in, here's how you can stay connected to us:

  1. Subscribe: The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.
  2. Follow: Find us @ColinMcShow on Facebook and Twitter.

