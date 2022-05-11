© 2022 Connecticut Public

Occam’s razor makes the case for simplicity in a complex world

Published May 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Occam's razor
Klaus Vedfelt
/
Getty Images
.

Occam’s razor states that “entities should not be multiplied beyond necessity.”

This hour is all about Occam’s razor: where the principle came from, how it impacts science, its role in medicine, and how it shapes our daily lives.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired November 17, 2021.

