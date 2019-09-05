From The Bad Ideas Dept.: Today's Show Is Not About Tapirs

This week, we've started our second decade on the air.

Over the first ten years, we did some number north of 2,000 shows. And every one of those shows was intended, more or less, to be about some... thing. Towels or Trump or toast or television or whatever.

This hour we do the opposite thing: a show not about a specific something -- tapirs.

Note: Today's show features Chion Wolf's performance of "Let's Not Talk About Tapirs," with lyrics by Colin McEnroe and music by Chion Wolf.

Also note: We're idiots. Don't let the fact that we're idiots prevent you from finding tapirs as fascinating as we actually do. If you're able, you might consider supporting the Tapir Specialist Group, which "strives to conserve biological diversity by stimulating, developing, and executing practical programs to study, save, restore, and manage the four species of tapir and their remaining habitats in Central and South America and Southeast Asia."

GUESTS:

Carmen Baskauf - A producer for Where We Live; occasional host of The Carmen Baskauf Show on WNPR

Kimberly Hyde - A keeper at the San Diego Zoo; she handles the zoo's tapirs in its Elephant Odyssey habitat

Betsy Kaplan - The Colin McEnroe Show's senior producer

Jonathan McNicol - The producer of this very episode of The Colin McEnroe Show

Carlos Mejia - WNPR's digital producer

Mike Pesca - Host of The Gist

Josh Nilaya - Producer, The Colin McEnroe Show

Susan Piver - Meditation teacher, speaker, and long-time Buddhist practitioner

Patrick Skahill - WNPR's science reporter; producer emeritus of The Colin McEnroe Show

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.