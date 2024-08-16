The politics of offshore wind and what that means for its future

Today on Where We Live, states across New England are investing in offshore wind turbines – a renewable energy source that is relatively new to the United States.

But while offshore wind has a proven track record in other countries, critics worry their costs outweigh their benefits.

Reporters covering the battle over offshore wind, Luther Turmelle and Jan Ellen Spiegel, join us. And UConn political science professor, Luther Scruggs, helps us understand why offshore wind has become a political issue.

GUESTS:

Jan Ellen Spiegel , freelance Environment and Energy Reporter

, freelance Environment and Energy Reporter Luther Turmelle , Business Reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media Group

, Business Reporter, Lyle Scruggs , Political Science Professor, University of Connecticut

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.