Where We Live logo
Where We Live

The politics of offshore wind and what that means for its future

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published August 16, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
Interim Executive Director of the Connecticut Port Authority, Ulysses Hammond, points to wind turbine towers are lined up at the Connecticut State Pier in New London where the turbines are staged and assembled before being shipped to their offshore location in the sound. Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes said during a press conference at the Connecticut State Pier in New London, Wednesday, August 07, 2024, that once it’s completed, the 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind will be a significant source of clean energy. The federal government is giving the region $389 million to improve the electrical grid and part of that money will go toward this wind project.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Today on Where We Live, states across New England are investing in offshore wind turbines – a renewable energy source that is relatively new to the United States.

But while offshore wind has a proven track record in other countries, critics worry their costs outweigh their benefits.

Reporters covering the battle over offshore wind, Luther Turmelle and Jan Ellen Spiegel, join us. And UConn political science professor, Luther Scruggs, helps us understand why offshore wind has become a political issue.

GUESTS:

Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, <i>Admissible: Shreds of Evidence</i>, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at <i>inewsource</i>, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/><br/><br/>
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
