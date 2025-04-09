A public health shakeup: COVID-funding cuts strip states of essential resources

Public health officials are sounding the alarm.

In Connecticut, they say the Trump administration is cuttinge $150 million in federal grants allocated to the state –for disease surveillance, childhood immunizations, and more.

Those funds were allocated at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But COVID is still with us. And there’s also cases of bird flu, measles, and other infections in the U.S.

This week on the Wheelhouse, what the federal government’s cuts mean for public health here in Connecticut.

GUESTS:



Michayla Savitt , State government reporter, Connecticut Public

, State government reporter, Sujata Srinivasan , Senior health reporter, Connecticut Public

, Senior health reporter, Julie Rovner , Chief Washington correspondent, KFF Health News

, Chief Washington correspondent, Amy Maxmen , National public health correspondent, KFF Health News

