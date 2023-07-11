© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Beauty and the Butt: A look ‘back’ at our complicated relationship with butts

By Betsy Kaplan
Published July 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
.
ZhiHao
/
Getty Images
.

Whether we love or loathe our butt is deeply influenced by race, gender, and whether the shape and size of our butt is in or out of style.

This hour, a look “back” at the science, history, and culture of butts, including how they took on so much meaning beyond their basic function and why it’s so hard to find pants that fit.

GUESTS:

  • Alex Bartlett: Co-owner of Planet Pepper and a costume supervisor for television and theater
  • Vincent Cuccia: Co-owner of Planet Pepper; he teaches public relations at the City University of New York
  • Shomara Garcia: CEO and founder of Muneca Private Care Recovery Services and a licensed massage therapist
  • Heather Radke: Contributing editor and reporter at Radiolab and the author of Butts: A Backstory

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired December 20, 2022.

