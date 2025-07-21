© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Author Sarah Ruhl on the teachers who stay with us

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published July 21, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Playwright and author Sarah Ruhl during a book signing and celebration of Milkweed Editions & Signature Theatre's world premiere of the stage adaption of "Letters From Max: A Poet, A Teacher, And A Friendship" by Sarah Ruhl and Max Ritvo at Signature Theatre Company’s Pershing Square Signature Center on March 2, 2023 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas
/
Getty Images
Playwright and author Sarah Ruhl during a book signing and celebration of Milkweed Editions & Signature Theatre's world premiere of the stage adaption of "Letters From Max: A Poet, A Teacher, And A Friendship" by Sarah Ruhl and Max Ritvo at Signature Theatre Company’s Pershing Square Signature Center on March 2, 2023 in New York City.

Can you remember a teacher who changed the course of your life? Maybe it was someone who helped you find your voice? Or someone who challenged you to think differently?

This hour, we’re exploring the impact of great mentors – those who shape us both in and beyond the classroom.

Sarah Ruhl, author of the new book, “Lessons from My Teachers” shares personal stories and reflects on the lasting power of mentorship.

This episode originally aired on June 2, 2025.

GUESTS:

  • Sarah Ruhl: Author of “Lessons from My Teachers.” Sarah is also a playwright, two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, a Tony Award nominee, and the recipient of the MacArthur Genius Fellowship. 

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, SpotifyAmazon MusicTuneInListen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen