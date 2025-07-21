Author Sarah Ruhl on the teachers who stay with us

Can you remember a teacher who changed the course of your life? Maybe it was someone who helped you find your voice? Or someone who challenged you to think differently?

This hour, we’re exploring the impact of great mentors – those who shape us both in and beyond the classroom.

Sarah Ruhl, author of the new book, “ Lessons from My Teachers ” shares personal stories and reflects on the lasting power of mentorship.

This episode originally aired on June 2, 2025.

GUESTS:



Sarah Ruhl : Author of “ Lessons from My Teachers .” Sarah is also a playwright, two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, a Tony Award nominee, and the recipient of the MacArthur Genius Fellowship.