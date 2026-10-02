About Where We Live

Where We Live is a place to hear fascinating, informed, in-depth conversations and stories beyond news headlines. We start local, but we take time to explore domestic and international issues and consider how they impact us here at home.

Keeping up with news and current affairs is important. But we also need to hear stories and information that lift us up. From the local impact of climate change to navigating the state’s health programs to learning how to rewild your lawn and staying up to date with Connecticut’s cultural institutions, Where We Live explores it all.

You’ll hear from people tackling issues, creating community, and sharing ideas, history, and expertise. And we take your calls, too.

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, you can join host Catherine Shen live at 9 a.m. or hear the rebroadcast at 8 p.m. on Connecticut Public. On Wednesdays, Where We Live takes a break while host Frankie Graziano and guests walk us through the latest in local and national politics with The Wheelhouse. On Fridays, host Khalilah Brown-Dean helps us unpack the big and small changes impacting our lives on Disrupted.

Where We Live is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Theme music by Connecticut band, Ghostwoods.

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Contact Where We Live:



Send the show an email at wherewelive@ctpublic.org

Reach us when we're live at 888-720-9677.

For general Connecticut Public inquiries and questions, contact our Audience Care team at (860) 275-7550 or email audiencecare@ctpublic.org.

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