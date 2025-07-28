What you need to know about Social Security and its uncertain future

Social Security is one of the most widely-used government programs in the country, but how much does the average American know about how it works?

From eligibility and benefit amounts to how the trust fund is structured, this hour we’re offering a crash course on Social Security and how the federal program's uncertain future is impacting the retirement plans of people here in Connecticut.

We’ll ask what’s driving concerns about the fund's long-term solvency, and what Congress might do about it.

GUESTS:



Robert Rodriguez: Public Affairs Specialist, Social Security Administration

Kenneth Couch: Professor, University of Connecticut’s Department of Economics

