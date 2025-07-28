© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

What you need to know about Social Security and its uncertain future

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published July 28, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: U.S. Rep. John Larson (D-CT) speaks during a press conference on social security in front of the U.S. Capitol on May 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. Democratic members of congress spoke about how President Donald Trump's and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) cuts are impacting social security.
Kayla Bartkowski
/
Getty Images
FILE: U.S. Rep. John Larson (D-CT) speaks during a press conference on social security in front of the U.S. Capitol on May 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. Democratic members of congress spoke about how President Donald Trump's and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) cuts are impacting social security.

Social Security is one of the most widely-used government programs in the country, but how much does the average American know about how it works?

From eligibility and benefit amounts to how the trust fund is structured, this hour we’re offering a crash course on Social Security and how the federal program's uncertain future is impacting the retirement plans of people here in Connecticut.

We’ll ask what’s driving concerns about the fund's long-term solvency, and what Congress might do about it.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
