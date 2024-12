In a heartwarming story of small-town magic, the townspeople of Salisbury, Connecticut, unite to save their cherished ski jump spurred by a can-do spirit of volunteerism and a local hero who overcame polio to compete in the 1956 Winter Olympics in Italy.

The Jump premieres on CPTV on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 10 p.m. It will also be available to stream on this page, on Connecticut Public+, at video.cptv.org, and on YouTube.