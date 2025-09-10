Local health officials scramble amid a push from RFK Jr. to ‘Make America Healthy Again’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, is defending his policies on Capitol Hill . He recently spoke to Congress following a brain drain at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s director was fired . And several other high-level officials have also left the agency . They say Kennedy is weakening the administration with what they call “ unscientific views .”

Today on The Wheelhouse, we ask public health officials in Connecticut how they’re preparing for the next pandemic and their thoughts on the future of health policy amid a nationwide movement to “Make America Healthy Again.”

GUESTS:



Apoorva Mandavilli , science and global health reporter, The New York Times

, science and global health reporter, The New York Times Lynn Sosa , Infectious Diseases Director, CT Department of Public Health

, Infectious Diseases Director, CT Department of Public Health Sujata Srinivasan , senior health reporter, Connecticut Public

