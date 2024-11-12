© 2024 Connecticut Public

Generation Barney

Toddler TV

Published November 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
In the 90s, preschoolers went nuts for “Barney & Friends” — and that’s kind of by design. The people behind the show put a lot of thought into every detail, from the word choices in scripts to the behaviors Barney modeled. Barney spoke to kids in a language they could understand. And those little ones? They were also central to the creation, and evolution, of the show.

