Unforgotten Title Art Square Format
Unforgotten: Connecticut’s Hidden History of Slavery

Episode 1: Slavery has deep roots in New England

By Diane Orson
Published March 21, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Adrienne Joy Burns interviewed at New Haven Museum. Unforgotten: Connecticut's Hidden History of Slavery. Still Image. Overview.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Adrienne Joy Burns interviewed at New Haven Museum. Unforgotten: Connecticut's Hidden History of Slavery. Still Image. Overview.

When we think of slavery in the United States, we don’t usually think of the North. But enslaving people was legal in Connecticut for more than 200 years and did not officially end until 1848. In our first episode, Reporter/Producer Diane Orson and Editorial Consultant and Curator Frank Mitchell dive into complicated questions: Who owns this history? Who should present it? In what ways was this history hidden?

There’s a deeply-rooted perception that the North was home to the “good guys,” the abolitionists. The truth is far different. Hear from people who are shedding light on this history and why it matters.

Click here to learn more, including videos, photos and digital stories.

Support the project at ctpublic.org/donate

This podcast was produced by Cassandra Basler.

Unforgotten: Connecticut’s Hidden History of Slavery
Diane Orson
Diane Orson is a special correspondent with Connecticut Public. She is a longtime reporter and contributor to National Public Radio. Her stories have been heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition and Here And Now. Diane spent seven years as CT Public Radio's local host for Morning Edition.
