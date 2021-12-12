Killingly Tops Rockville in CIAC Class M Football Championship Game

Top-seeded Killingly entered the CIAC Class M championship game seeking their second championship in four years and the final win to crown an undefeated season. Second seed Rockville sought their second championship in program history and were returning to the championship game for the first time since 1995.

The game opened with an early touchdown run by Killingly senior Jack Sharpe followed by a failed conversion attempt. In the second quarter Rockville senior Travon Edmondson answered with a short touchdown run of his own. Michael Naylor’s extra point gave Rockville a one-point lead.

Killingly returned up the field before having their momentum halted by and interception from Rockville junior Hason Green. But almost as quickly Killingly reversed the flow with an interception of their own which junior Ben Jax returned for a touchdown. A successful conversion brought the halftime score to 14-7.

The third quarter saw Killingly marching consistently down the field. Killingly sophomore Soren Rief rushed in two touchdowns in the third quarter. He gained 182 yards across 18 carries during the game.

Down by 21 points entering the fourth quarter Rockville remained unrelenting. Quarterback Matt Ryan found senior Deshaun Perry for a 29-yard touchdown completion. Another Rockville drive showed promise but ended in a turnover on downs allowing Killingly to take a knee and run out the clock. The final score was 28-14.