Caregivers take on unseen, exhausting, thankless work. Here are some of their stories

More than 100 million people across the United States are caregivers to a family member, and the value of their unpaid labor is estimated at over $600 billion a year, according to the documentary “Caregiving,” premiering on PBS on June 24.

For caregivers who are paid, the labor can be thankless, with long hours and little pay.

From interviews with nursing home workers, to a profile of a daughter devoted to her ailing mother, Connecticut Public's Senior Health Reporter Sujata Srinivasan and visuals journalist Tyler Russell explore what caregiving means today and how society values, and often ignores, the work.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Cookie Jones quit her job to provide care to her aged mother with Alzheimer's disease. She is one of thousands of unpaid family caregivers in Connecticut and navigating financial and access barriers to treatment. June 4, 2025.

“Every day, I get her up, I take her into the bathroom, and I put her on the toilet and I clean her. Some days I let her brush her teeth. I put the toothpaste on there, and I stand in there, and I just let her, because I don't want to take everything from her.” Cookie Jones, 60, at home with her 87-year-old mother, Valerie.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Natasha Forrester’s two year old daughter clung to her mom, making the most of a rare day at home together. Forrester is among nursing home workers across the state who continues to struggle with poor pay and high job stress.

"I've been kicked, punched, pinched, spit at. I've had feces thrown at me ... then they roll over and say, ‘OK, bye,” just like nothing happened." Natasha Forester, 34, a licensed practical nurse (LPN) who works with dementia patients

“Like most people, I didn't even think about caregiving until my father was diagnosed with cancer,” actor and executive producer Bradley Cooper says in the documentary.

"My dad was somebody who I idolized. I used to dress up like him when I was a kid in kindergarten and get made fun of because I wanted to wear like a suit and a tie ... to go from that to giving him a bath is quite a traumatic thing." Bradley Cooper, actor and executive producer of "Caregiving," a new PBS film

Mike Marques / Images provided by TheaterWorks Hartford