Caregivers take on unseen, exhausting, thankless work. Here are some of their stories

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan,
Tyler Russell
Published June 23, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Cookie Jones quit her job to provide care to her aged mother with Alzheimer's disease. She is one of thousands of unpaid family caregivers in Connecticut and navigating financial and access barriers to treatment. June 4, 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Cookie Jones quit her job to provide care to her aged mother with Alzheimer's disease. She is one of thousands of unpaid family caregivers in Connecticut and navigating financial and access barriers to treatment. June 4, 2025.

More than 100 million people across the United States are caregivers to a family member, and the value of their unpaid labor is estimated at over $600 billion a year, according to the documentary “Caregiving,” premiering on PBS on June 24.

For caregivers who are paid, the labor can be thankless, with long hours and little pay.

From interviews with nursing home workers, to a profile of a daughter devoted to her ailing mother, Connecticut Public's Senior Health Reporter Sujata Srinivasan and visuals journalist Tyler Russell explore what caregiving means today and how society values, and often ignores, the work.

In Bridgeport, a daughter balances love, and burnout, as she cares for her ailing mother


Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public

“Every day, I get her up, I take her into the bathroom, and I put her on the toilet and I clean her. Some days I let her brush her teeth. I put the toothpaste on there, and I stand in there, and I just let her, because I don't want to take everything from her.”
Cookie Jones, 60, at home with her 87-year-old mother, Valerie.

CT nursing home workers reflect on emotional toll of job

Natasha Forrester's two year old daughter clung to her mom, making the most of a rare day at home together. Forrester is among nursing home workers across the state who continues to struggle with poor pay and high job stress.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public

"I've been kicked, punched, pinched, spit at. I've had feces thrown at me ... then they roll over and say, ‘OK, bye,” just like nothing happened."
Natasha Forester, 34, a licensed practical nurse (LPN) who works with dementia patients

New PBS documentary profiles often invisible work of caregivers in America

“Like most people, I didn't even think about caregiving until my father was diagnosed with cancer,” actor and executive producer Bradley Cooper says in the documentary.
"My dad was somebody who I idolized. I used to dress up like him when I was a kid in kindergarten and get made fun of because I wanted to wear like a suit and a tie ... to go from that to giving him a bath is quite a traumatic thing."
Bradley Cooper, actor and executive producer of "Caregiving," a new PBS film

'Your Name Means Dream' at TheaterWorks Hartford provides futuristic glimpse into world of AI caregiving

Mike Marques
/
Images provided by TheaterWorks Hartford
"We all know folks who have become senile, or have strokes. And people who come to the theater for this play generally have had something in their lives that resonates with the play."
José Rivera, 70, writer and director, "Your Name Means Dream"


Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan
Tyler Russell
Tyler Russell is a Visuals Journalist, splitting his time between daily news photography and video content for digital and TV. He joined Connecticut Public in 2013 as an instructor in the Education Department and moved onto the Visuals Team when it was formed in 2019.
See stories by Tyler Russell

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.















Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.