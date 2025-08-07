From CT to Puerto Rico: Criollísimo opens its first restaurant on the island

“You can cross the seven seas to follow your dream, but nothing compares to the feeling of coming home.”

That’s the definition of success for Brenda Torres Muñoz, a Puerto Rican entrepreneur who found success more than 30 years ago with Criollísimo, her Puerto Rican restaurant in New Britain.

Now, “the mother of Puerto Rican food,” as she is known in the Barrio Latino in Connecticut, has opened her first restaurant on the island and her third overall, with the intention of celebrating the virtues of Puerto Rican cuisine.

“The authentic flavor of Puerto Rico has been lost in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. I don’t believe in brunch,” Torres Muñoz said. “What I want, by returning to the island, is to bring back the authenticity and freshness of Puerto Rican food to the community.”

The journey back to Puerto Rico has been a long one.

Her love for cooking was sparked by her parents, who owned a restaurant in Juana Díaz for 28 years called El Restaurante de Todos.

The story goes that mayoketchup, a dipping sauce made by combining mayonnaise and a puréed mixture of tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and vinegar, was invented at Brenda’s parents’ restaurant.

“They made it for the first time, served with a plate of chicken chicharrón and tostones,” Torres Muñoz said.

El Restaurante de Todos, along with other establishments, was forced to close its doors amidst the economic decline that took hold in Puerto Rico in the 1980s. The loss of their livelihood led her parents to move to Connecticut in 1986 to work as cooks in a business owned by friends.

The next year, Torres Muñoz left the island for the United States to join her parents.

Brenda delayed her arrival while trying to pursue her studies in Puerto Rico, but she said she ultimately did not have the necessary resources to stay.

Little did she know that she was on a journey that would lead her to be named “the mother of Puerto Rican food” in Connecticut – and lead her back to Puerto Rico.

The first Criollísimo

Torres Muñoz had been in Connecticut for six months. One day, as she walked home along Arch Street in New Britain’s Barrio Latino, an idea came to her.

“I saw a great need for the authentic flavors of Puerto Rico. There were Puerto Ricans living there who had arrived before World War II and hadn't eaten a proper Puerto Rican dish in over 30 years,” the entrepreneur explained.

Article published in the Hartford Business Journal in 2012, which Brenda Torres Muñoz keeps as a memento on the wall of Criollísimo Restaurant in Connecticut (Provided/ Brenda Torres)

During her walk, she had noticed a small space, a Polish bakery, and she knew it was perfect. She let her father know that she wanted the space. They rented the space and started selling just sandwiches, because they didn’t have the funds to set up a commercial kitchen.

Brenda chose the name Criollísimo in honor of Puerto Rico’s true flavor. She incorporated a rooster and a Puerto Rican flag into the logo, inspired by the island roosters crowing at dawn.

She became known for her Puerto Rican-style sandwiches: ham, cheese and eggs; tripleta; pernil; conch; steak and lobster. Sometimes she remained open until 3 a.m., waiting for nearby bars to close so she could sell more.

Getting the products was difficult at first. She used a bread, similar to Puerto Rican “sobao,” that was supplied by an Italian bakery that had been in the city for over a century. For seafood, she would travel to New York in search of the best.

Rice and roast pernil on Arch Street

Two years later, in 1988, they bought the building. They set up a dining area and a kitchen in a space of about 200 square feet, and Torres Muñoz introduced more elaborate Puerto Rican dishes.

“When I started making arroz con gandules and roast pernil, people went crazy because it was so well done,” Torres Muñoz said. Today, it remains her best-selling dish: arroz con gandules (rice with pigeon peas), roasted pernil (pork) and maduros (ripe plantains).

However, there are other favorites to try, such as white rice and beans, carne frita, pork ribs, roast chicken, stuffed mofongo and her favorites: the stews.

“Veal stew, braised beef steak, beef stew, stewed chickpeas... For me, that’s a sacred part of Puerto Rican cuisine. It reminds me of my grandmother,” Torres Muñoz said.

At Criollísimo, customers can order takeout or dine in the 50-seat dining room. Every day, over 70 locals, including Puerto Ricans and Latinos, wait in line for up to half an hour to place their orders.

“Some people tell me that if they don't stop at Criollísimo Restaurant in Connecticut to eat, they can’t head home because they’ll feel like something’s missing,” Torres Muñoz said.

When Criollísimo started, Torres Muñoz did all the cooking. Even though she is no longer in the kitchen, the restaurant continues to use the same recipes it has used for decades, which are based on what she learned from her mother.

“Back then, we’d start cooking at 6 a.m.,” she said. “I helped her with dishwashing, then we would switch, and so on all day long. I told my mom not to quit, even if we only made $100 a day.”

Her current cook is Puerto Rican, and she specifies that everything is made fresh “on the same day.” The ingredients are a secret, but she did admit that they use a blend of two adobos: one white and one dark.

In 1992, she stopped selling sandwiches and began focusing solely on main courses.

An opportunity

Customers missed Brenda’s famous sandwiches and Puerto Rican coffee, and last year, a space across from Criollísimo became available. Brenda did not pass up the opportunity. That space became home to Criollísimo Sandwich Shop.

One of the reactions she often receives is: “Brenda, I haven’t had a sandwich like this, from a panadería , since I left the island 20 years ago.”

She explained that it brings back childhood memories for customers because many of them do not have the resources to travel to Puerto Rico.

Soon, a fourth location will open on Arch Street, called Criollísimo Express, and will bacalaítos, cheese empanadillas, meat pastelillos and alcapurrias,

The return

Beef empanadilla made at Criollísimo Coffee Market (Itzel Rivera)

Last March, Torres Muñoz was on vacation in Cabo Rojo. She noticed an empty storefront near the entrance to Buyé Beach.

“What if we bring a Criollísimo to Puerto Rico?” she thought.

It has been a few months since Torres Muñoz rented, set up, and opened the new space called Criollísimo Coffee Market.

In addition to breakfast, Criollísimo Coffee Market offers a daily lunch special and sells finger foods that people can take to the beach.

“This space is small, but it’s huge to me,” she said. “I am honored to bring a concept to the island with the authentic flavor of a panadería de pueblo.

“For those who dream of returning, believe me, it can be done.”