© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Your Name Dream' at TheaterWorks Hartford provides futuristic glimpse into world of AI caregiving

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published June 20, 2025 at 10:43 AM EDT
Mike Marques
/
Images provided by TheaterWorks Hartford
“Your Name Means Dream,” playing through July 6 at TheaterWorks Hartford, explores the relationship between Aislin and Stacy – but also provides one possible glimpse into a future where humanoid robots could become caregivers to aging humans.

Stacy, a humanoid caregiver in the not-so-distant future, is assigned to the ailing and acerbic Aislin.

“Touch my hand and I can know your heart rate and blood pressure,” Stacy assures Aislin. “Look in my eyes and I will understand the secrets of your nervous, circulatory, and limbic systems.”

Aislin, aging not-so-gracefully in her New York City walk up, scornfully declares the humanoid robot, sent to her for free by her estranged son, is no better than a toaster.

Never one to give up, Stacy, responds deadpan: “I put some bread in the toaster but it never popped up again. It was comatoast.”

Your Name Means Dream,” playing through July 6 at TheaterWorks Hartford, explores the relationship between Aislin and Stacy – but also provides a glimpse into a future where humanoid robots are caregivers to aging humans.

José Rivera, 70, writer and director, said the idea for the play came to him five years ago when he began to think about long-term care, and what might happen when “you don't have anyone in your life, you don't have children living with you, you don't have a spouse, siblings are far away, and you're alone, and what if the only companionship you can get is an AI person or thing?”

Rivera, an Academy Award-nominee for the 2004 film “The Motorcycle Diaries,” said audiences are often moved because they have a parent needing care, or a spouse that recently died. “We all know folks who have become senile, or have strokes. And people who come to the theater for this play generally have had something in their lives that resonates with the play.”

“Your Name Means Dream,” playing through July 6 at TheaterWorks Hartford, explores the relationship between Aislin and Stacy – but also provides one possible glimpse into a future where humanoid robots could become caregivers to aging humans.
Mike Marques
/
Image provided by TheaterWorks Hartford
“Your Name Means Dream,” playing through July 6 at TheaterWorks Hartford, explores the relationship between Aislin and Stacy – but also provides one possible glimpse into a future where humanoid robots could become caregivers to aging humans.

Will robots play a future role in home health care?

Among the audience at a recent screening in Hartford was Jill O’Neil of Burlington, a nurse at Hartford HealthCare. She said a Stacy-like robot in a nursing home may not be a bad idea.

It would give dementia patients “a few minutes of connection to someone or something … because they don't know human from robot,” she said.

Robotic caregivers could also fill some stark labor shortages.

The U.S. economy currently relies on the unpaid labor of up to 100 million adults, acting as caregivers for family and friends, according to the new PBS documentary “Caregiving.”

More than 5 million paid caregivers work at private houses and assisted living facilities, earning an average annual salary of $23,700 a year.

Meanwhile, care professions had nearly 2 million vacancies in 2023, as demand for services continued to increase. That’s due to an aging and sicker population, according to the nonprofit Center Forward.

Plugging labor shortages in industries across the economy could be millions of humanoid robots — nearly 300 million by 2050, according to a new report from the investment banking firm UBS.

As “Your Name Dream” progresses, Stacy’s character arc evolves from stiffly learning Aislin’s name – Dream, in Irish – and her own, to peppering conversations with references to philosophers, poets and writers. Stacy even dances the salsa with a giggling Aislin in the living room.

Actors Sara Koviak (Stacy) and Anne O’Sullivan (Aislin) wring every emotion from Rivera’s tight writing and wryly sharp wit, showing what aging looks like when one is ill, alone, lonely, and poor.

Cecile Baranowski, 87, traveled from Fremont, New Hampshire, to see her niece, Koviak, on stage.

“I'm still running around and dancing and traveling the world,” Baranowski said.

“[But in the future], I wouldn't mind having a robot like Sara [care for me],” she said. “That would be wonderful!”

Learn more

“Your Name Means Dream” plays through July 6 at TheaterWorks Hartford. Running time is 2 hours. Tickets are available here.
Tags
News Latest News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.