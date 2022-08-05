© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
storycorps-ct-1400x1400.png
StoryCorps CT

“Creating something out of nothing is what art is”

Published August 5, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT
storycorps-ct-1400x1400.png

Connecticut artist Ricky Mestre talks with friend and New Haven Pride Center Executive Director Patrick Dunn about the role art plays in their lives. They explore queer art as a genre and how art has the power to reflect a community.

“I enjoy the arts so much that I want to be around all of it.” – Ricky Mestre

Credits:

For more visit: ctpublic.org/storycorpsct

StoryCorps CT