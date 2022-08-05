“Creating something out of nothing is what art is”

Connecticut artist Ricky Mestre talks with friend and New Haven Pride Center Executive Director Patrick Dunn about the role art plays in their lives. They explore queer art as a genre and how art has the power to reflect a community.

“I enjoy the arts so much that I want to be around all of it.” – Ricky Mestre

Credits:



Interview Facilitated by: StoryCorps Mobile Tour

Connecticut Public Producers: J Holt, Megan Fitzgerald, Catie Talarski

Music by: Niamh

For more visit: ctpublic.org/storycorpsct