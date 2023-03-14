Coming from 166 square miles

Sandra and Doreen both immigrated from Barbados to the U.S. in their youth and share two share very different experiences of coming to North America. Doreen also explains how she never felt confident putting roots down here.

“I have to say I was initially very impressed. I was a very curious child, so I was looking around, I was like, I love the lights. There was so much to like.” - Sandra

“Clearly, I’m still here. And so, at some point, I’m going to have to own this American self.” - Doreen

Hear their full interview in the StoryCorps Archive.

For more stories, visit StoryCorps CT .

Credits: