Se Puede. It can be done.

Andrea Rapacz talks with Lydia Mele about her parent's love story and the impact Lydia's mother, Olga Mele, had on their family and the Hispanic community in the Hartford area. You'll hear about her early involvement in the San Juan Center and her tireless efforts to support the people in her community. Lydia told Andrea, “Mom inspired everyone to reach their highest potential, including me.”

“Her main mission was to help people find jobs, get educated, and empower them to help themselves.”

- Lydia Mele

“He always said my mother was his salvation.”

- Lydia Mele (referencing a story about her father)

Hear their full interview in the StoryCorps Archive.

For more stories, visit StoryCorps CT .

Credits:

