Impaired driver who struck and killed a Connecticut trooper is sentenced to 18 years

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published April 29, 2025 at 2:52 PM EDT
FILE: Members of the Rhode Island State Police stand in formation outside Xfinity Theater before funeral services for Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, June 05, 2024.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE - Connecticut State Police officials escort the casket of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier out of funeral services at Xfinity Center in Hartford on June 5. Pelletier was hit by a passing car in May while outside his cruiser on eastbound Interstate 84 in Southington. During the service, Col. Daniel Loughman, commander of the Connecticut State Police, said: "We will move forward with the knowledge that he was a shining light whose example we will still follow in the months and years to come.” Loughman posthumously awarded Pelletier the Medal of Honor.

A man who was high on drugs when he struck and killed a Connecticut state trooper on a highway last year was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison, punishment not considered long enough by the trooper's widow.

Alex Oyola-Sanchez, 45, of Hartford, apologized and asked for forgiveness from the family of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier during a hearing at New Britain Superior Court. State troopers and Pelletier's relatives and friends filled the courtroom.

Pelletier's widow, Dominique Pelletier, had called for a 30-year prison sentence. Their two sons were 3 and 5 years old when their father was killed.

The 18-year prison term was agreed to by the defense and prosecution when Oyola-Sanchez pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in February.

Pelletier, a nine-year veteran of the state police, was working overtime on a traffic enforcement detail on May 30, 2024, when he pulled over a driver for not wearing a seat belt on Interstate 84 in Southington. As he was talking to the driver, a pickup truck entered the right shoulder and struck Pelletier, his cruiser and the stopped vehicle before driving off.

Oyola-Sanchez was arrested several towns away on I-84 and charged with manslaughter, operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and several other crimes. According to police, he later told investigators that he snorted fentanyl and cocaine earlier that day.

Oyola-Sanchez had previous convictions in his native Puerto Rico for third-degree murder and three counts of attempted homicide, according to a state bail commissioner.

Pelletier, a Southington native, was the 26th Connecticut trooper to die in the line of duty since the agency was founded in 1903.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
