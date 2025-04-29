© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT mayor says Hamden revaluation crisis will spread across the state

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published April 29, 2025 at 12:35 PM EDT
FIE: Apartments at Canal Crossing August 2, 2017 in Hamden, Connecticut.
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images
FIE: Apartments at Canal Crossing August 2, 2017 in Hamden, Connecticut.

Hamden homeowners are facing steep property tax increases this year following a state-mandated revaluation that has left residents and Mayor Lauren Garrett scrambling to respond.

In a letter to residents in mid-April, Garrett warned that the assessed value of homes had risen by an average of 55%.

The roots of the problem, Garrett said, go back to the pandemic, when homebuyers flooded Hamden and other parts of Connecticut, often engaging in bidding wars that sent sale prices soaring well above asking.

“People are coming in with cash offers. People are coming in to offer more than the asking price. That has driven up the housing market,” Garrett said in an interview with Connecticut Public Radio. “That new price is now the market rate, and what has resulted in that are increases in property appraisals.”

While she promised to lower the town’s mill rate by 22%, from 55.61 to 43.39 to help blunt the impact, she acknowledged that many property owners would still see significant tax hikes.

Some homeowners facing double tax bills

Despite proposing a lower mill rate, Garrett described the resulting situation as an "effective tax increase" for many homeowners.

State law requires that assessments equal 70% of a property’s appraised market value. With those valuations sharply up, Garrett said some Hamden homeowners will see their taxes rise 10% to 20%. But others, particularly those whose assessments spiked by as much as 130%, could face a doubling of their property tax bills.

Meanwhile, Garrett said the town’s commercial properties haven’t kept pace with the residential market.

“Apartments are up there around a 40% increase in assessed value, but the retail isn’t quite there, and office space is flat,” she said.

That imbalance, she said, is shifting more of the tax burden onto homeowners and compounding their financial strain.

The mayor acknowledged that some Hamden residents could lose their homes.

“There are people who are on fixed income, and they are going to have a very difficult time affording this new reality,” Garrett said.

Frustration boils over at town council meeting

Adding to the tension, a Hamden Town Council meeting on April 24 turned heated, with one resident suggesting Garrett should be wearing a bulletproof vest. Residents voiced anger and fear over the tax hikes, criticizing town leadership for not doing more to shield them from the fallout.

“People are justifiably angry and scared,” Garrett said. “We’re going into what will probably be a recession, making things even more challenging.”

The tax increases will come despite an effective 12.22 reduction in the town's mill rate in the newest proposed budget. At the meeting, some residents criticized the mayor for not doing more. She said the fact that this comes at a time when tax revenues from commercial real estate seem poised to stagnate or fall has made this a difficult event to plan for.

“We knew that property values had gone up,” she said. “I think that where it wasn’t quite so obvious was on the commercial side — that they weren’t going up nearly as much.”

Mayor eyes long-term solutions

Looking ahead, Garrett said her administration’s goal is to lay the groundwork for a better outcome five years from now, when the next revaluation is scheduled.

“I want to make sure that we have increased our supply [of housing] to bring down some of the housing costs,” Garrett said. “I want to make sure that we are increasing our ability to have commercial properties improve their properties for highest and best use.”

She said achieving that will depend on investments in infrastructure and aggressively pursuing grants to help drive economic development.

Warning signs for other Connecticut towns

Garrett said she’s been in touch with officials in West Haven, North Haven, and Wallingford — towns that are also seeing steep tax hikes driven by revaluation.

She believes Hamden won’t be the last Connecticut town plagued by this revaluation problem.

“I think this is going to be happening throughout Connecticut,” she said.
Tags
News Black VoicesLatinoLatest News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. He's proud to be a part of the team that won a regional Emmy Award for The Vote: A Connecticut Conversation. In his 21st year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.