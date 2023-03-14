© 2023 Connecticut Public

StoryCorps CT

"I just told my mother!"

Published December 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST
Lynn and Gerard have spent over four decades together. In this conversation, they recall the early days of their relationship and what their experiences were like coming out to their families.

“I remember going home to my apartment building, and I walked in the front door and just screamed, ‘I just told my mother!’” - Gerard

“I hope we have another forty years together.” - Lynn

For more stories, visitStoryCorps CT.

Credits:

StoryCorps CT