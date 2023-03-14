"I just told my mother!"
Lynn and Gerard have spent over four decades together. In this conversation, they recall the early days of their relationship and what their experiences were like coming out to their families.
“I remember going home to my apartment building, and I walked in the front door and just screamed, ‘I just told my mother!’” - Gerard
“I hope we have another forty years together.” - Lynn
Credits:
- Interview Facilitated by: StoryCorps Mobile Tour
- Connecticut Public Producers: J Holt, Meg Fitzgerald, Catie Talarski
- Music by: Niamh