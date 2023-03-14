“I believe in creating fun”
Kristin and Ken met through an online dating app. Ken was a former PGA Tour golfer who lost his right leg and more in a tragic accident. In this conversation, Kristin shares what attracted her to Ken and how amazed she was at his deep relationship with his friends.
“When I look back on life, those the are things you’re gonna remember. The relationships you’ve had with people.” - Ken
“If you’ve got that great connection with people you love, it’s a home run.”- Ken
Hear their full interview in the StoryCorps Archive.
For more stories, visitStoryCorps CT.
Credits:
- Interview Facilitated by: StoryCorps Mobile Tour
- Connecticut Public Producers: J Holt, Meg Fitzgerald, Catie Talarski
- Music by: Niamh