“I believe in creating fun”

Kristin and Ken met through an online dating app. Ken was a former PGA Tour golfer who lost his right leg and more in a tragic accident. In this conversation, Kristin shares what attracted her to Ken and how amazed she was at his deep relationship with his friends.

“When I look back on life, those the are things you’re gonna remember. The relationships you’ve had with people.” - Ken

“If you’ve got that great connection with people you love, it’s a home run.”- Ken

