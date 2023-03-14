© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
storycorps-ct-1400x1400.png
StoryCorps CT

“I believe in creating fun”

Published November 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
storycorps-ct-1400x1400.png

Kristin and Ken met through an online dating app. Ken was a former PGA Tour golfer who lost his right leg and more in a tragic accident. In this conversation, Kristin shares what attracted her to Ken and how amazed she was at his deep relationship with his friends.

“When I look back on life, those the are things you’re gonna remember. The relationships you’ve had with people.” - Ken

“If you’ve got that great connection with people you love, it’s a home run.”- Ken

Hear their full interview in the StoryCorps Archive.

For more stories, visitStoryCorps CT.

Credits:

StoryCorps CT