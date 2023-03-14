© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
storycorps-ct-1400x1400.png
StoryCorps CT

“Blessed are thou that we had our moms."

Published January 10, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST
storycorps-ct-1400x1400.png

In this conversation, lifelong friends Maerie and Roberta honor the memories of their mothers, Mildred and Alberta, the deep bond between all four of them, and what amazing women they were. They also share the supportive role that Al-Anon played in all their lives.

“Had I not had your mom, I don’t know what path I would have taken.” - Meari

“Blessed are thou that we had our moms and that we have each other.” - Roberta

Hear their full interview in the StoryCorps Archive.

For more stories, visitStoryCorps CT.

Credits:

StoryCorps CT