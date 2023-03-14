In this conversation, lifelong friends Maerie and Roberta honor the memories of their mothers, Mildred and Alberta, the deep bond between all four of them, and what amazing women they were. They also share the supportive role that Al-Anon played in all their lives.

“Had I not had your mom, I don’t know what path I would have taken.” - Meari

“Blessed are thou that we had our moms and that we have each other.” - Roberta

