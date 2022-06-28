Dawn Ennis shared an intimate conversation with her child, Leif, who was known as Liam when they recorded this StoryCorps conversation. The two talk about what it was like for Dawn to come out to her children as transgender, the loss of Leif’s mom to cancer, and how their family supports each other unconditionally.

“It’s a thrill to be a dad who is also a mom because I get the best of both worlds.” - Dawn Ennis

“It’s awesome to have a transgender father because, like, you can grow up in an understanding household.” - Leif Ennis

Interview Facilitated by: StoryCorps Mobile Tour



Connecticut Public Producers: J Holt, Megan Fitzgerald, Catie Talarski



Music by: Niamh

For more visit ctpublic.org/storycorpsct