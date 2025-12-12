© 2025 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Lizards, scallops and funding cuts: Connecticut biologists talk about our ever-changing world

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published December 12, 2025 at 9:10 AM EST
Leopard anole or Guadeloupean anole (Anolis marmoratus) sitting on a twig in the jungle.
Sjo/Getty Images
/
E+
Leopard anole or Guadeloupean anole (Anolis marmoratus) sitting on a twig in the jungle.

Studying oysters can help us understand how Connecticut’s shoreline is changing. Studying lizards can help us understand the history of life on our planet. Biologists research living organisms. And in doing so, they help us understand not only ourselves, but also the way our lives are intertwined with those of every other species.

This hour— Connecticut biologists tell us how their work helps us see what’s going on in the world around us. We'll discuss everything from how someone growing up in New York City could become fascinated by nature to the impact of federal funding cuts on research.

GUESTS:

Special thanks to our former interns Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss.

This episode originally aired on July 25, 2025.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Disrupted Latino
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university's radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
