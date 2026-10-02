About Disrupted

Disrupted is about the changes we all encounter and the forces driving those changes. Some disruptions spark joy and possibility. Others move us to take action and re-evaluate our world.

But the show isn't just about those disruptions; it’s about embracing them, exploring new perspectives, and feeling more connected to ourselves and our communities.

Host and political scientist Khalilah Brown-Dean creates a place where changemakers come together to help us see the world differently and challenge us to grow together.

Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author of Identity Politics in the United States. She is a Wesleyan University Professor and Executive Director of the Allbritton Center for the Study of Public Life.

Disrupted has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Connecticut Chapter for excellence in journalism and by the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) for excellence in journalism for the episode "America Outdoors" host Baratunde Thurston discussing names, nature, and 'How to Citizen. Disrupted has also been awarded a prestigious Gracie Award in the talk show category by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

Listen to previous Disrupted conversations in our episode archive and subscribe to the show on your preferred podcast app and never miss an episode.

Contact Disrupted:



Email the Disrupted team at disrupted@ctpublic.org.

For general Connecticut Public inquiries and questions, contact our Audience Care team at (860) 275-7550 or email audiencecare@ctpublic.org .

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