Disrupted

Our 2025 favorites: Megan Greenwell on the ways private equity upends the lives of everyday people

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan FitzgeraldMeg Dalton
Published December 26, 2025 at 9:10 AM EST
Private Equity and the Death of the American Dream by Megan Greenwell.
Provided by Author
Private Equity and the Death of the American Dream by Megan Greenwell.

The Disrupted team is welcoming the new year by choosing a couple of the episodes we loved from 2025. We have so many favorites that we couldn't reair all of them, but these are some of the ones that we wanted to listen back to. This week, host Khalilah-Brown Dean chose our interview with journalist and author Megan Greenwell.

Megan Greenwell's book, Bad Company: Private Equity and the Death of the American Dream, tells the story of four people whose lives were upended by private equity. This hour, we learn about the business of private equity, and how companies that many people don't understand play a big role in our lives.

Author Megan Greenwell
Loreto Caceres
Author Megan Greenwell

GUEST:

Special thanks to our former interns Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss.

This episode originally aired on June 27, 2025.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
