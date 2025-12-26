Our 2025 favorites: Megan Greenwell on the ways private equity upends the lives of everyday people

The Disrupted team is welcoming the new year by choosing a couple of the episodes we loved from 2025. We have so many favorites that we couldn't reair all of them, but these are some of the ones that we wanted to listen back to. This week, host Khalilah-Brown Dean chose our interview with journalist and author Megan Greenwell.

Megan Greenwell's book, Bad Company: Private Equity and the Death of the American Dream, tells the story of four people whose lives were upended by private equity. This hour, we learn about the business of private equity, and how companies that many people don't understand play a big role in our lives.

Loreto Caceres Author Megan Greenwell

GUEST:

Megan Greenwell: Freelance journalist and author of Bad Company: Private Equity and the Death of the American Dream.

Special thanks to our former interns Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss.

This episode originally aired on June 27, 2025.

