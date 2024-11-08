Where to start if you’re new to 'Disrupted'

Disrupted has been highlighting changes and changemakers for more than 200 episodes. With so many hours of disruptions, it might be hard to know where to start. It doesn’t matter where you start— if any episode from over the years catches your eye, you can always start there! But if you can’t decide, we made this playlist to help you out.

These are just a few of the episodes we love. We couldn’t pick all of our favorites because there are too many. We selected these because they give you a sense of how versatile the show is— in terms of topics and the kinds of conversations we have. The series combines deep intellectual rigor with intimate moments of emotion.

You might laugh, you might cry, but you’ll always think.

<< Back to Episode Archive