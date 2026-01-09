© 2026 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

From The Pitt to NASA to FBI profilers: The experts who make movies and TV feel real

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published January 9, 2026 at 9:10 AM EST
Chicago Med's Brian Tee and Nick Gehlfuss at the Behind the Scenes Demos and Training during NBCs 5th Annual Chicago Press Day at Lagunitas Brewing Company on October 7, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
1 of 1  — 5th Annual NBC Chicago Press Day
Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images

TV shows and movies set in places like field offices, courtrooms and hospitals entertain us, sure... But they also tell us something - about crime, medicine, danger, and heroism. So who makes sure they don’t get it wrong?

Meet three entertainment consultants whose real jobs exist far beyond the screen: a former FBI profiler behind Criminal Minds, an ER doctor, who advised on The Pitt, and NASA astronaut Nicole Stott, who worked on the Amazon film Space Cadet.

They reveal what Hollywood gets right, what it often misses, and the surprising responsibility that comes with shaping what millions of people believe.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Jim Clemente: Former FBI special agent and prosecutor, who spent more than 20 years working in criminal behavioral profiling and became an entertainment consultant, writer, and producer on the Criminal Minds series
  • Dr. Sylvia Owusu-Ansah: Emergency medicine physician, EMS medical director, and educator, who also serves as a medical consultant for the Emmy Award-winning HBO series, The Pitt
  • Nicole Stott: NASA astronaut, engineer, artist, and author, who spent more than 100 days living and working in space. She also consults on film and television, including the Amazon movie Space Cadet

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

