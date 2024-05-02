Stunt performers David Holmes and Jonathan Goodwin on life after paralysis

Most of the time, the stunts you see in television and movies go perfectly. But when something goes wrong, the athletes who have spent their lives perfecting their craft can get permanently injured.

David Holmes was Daniel Radcliffe's main stunt double in the Harry Potter movies. In 2009, an accident on-set paralyzed him.

Jonathan Goodwin was a regular stunt performer on tv shows, but in 2021, he became paralyzed after being crushed between two cars while in a straightjacket.

Hear how these two stunt performers have adapted to the new challenges they face since their lives changed completely.

GUESTS:



Jonathan Goodwin: Retired stunt performer, screenwriter, keynote speaker, hypnotherapist, and ambassador for the Spinal Injuries Association in the UK. In 2021, he was paralyzed while rehearsing a stunt for America's Got Talent: Extreme

David Holmes: Retired stunt performer, best known for being Daniel Radcliffe’s main stunt double in all eight Harry Potter movies. In 2009, he was paralyzed while filming a stunt test for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. The 2023 MAX documentary David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived captures David’s life before and after the incident and his bond with Daniel Radcliffe

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.