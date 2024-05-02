© 2024 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Stunt performers David Holmes and Jonathan Goodwin on life after paralysis

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published May 2, 2024 at 10:37 PM EDT
David Holmes and Daniel Radcliffe
1 of 2  — david-holmes-daniel-radcliffe-2.jpg
David Holmes and Daniel Radcliffe
John Wilson / HBO
Jonathan Goodwin is a retired stunt performer, screenwriter, keynote speaker, hypnotherapist, and ambassador for the Spinal Injuries Association in the UK. In 2021, he was paralyzed while rehearsing a stunt for America's Got Talent: Extreme.
2 of 2  — Jonathan Goodwin is a retired stunt performer, screenwriter, keynote speaker, hypnotherapist, and ambassador for the Spinal Injuries Association in the UK. In 2021, he was paralyzed while rehearsing a stunt for America's Got Talent: Extreme.
Jonathan Goodwin is a retired stunt performer, screenwriter, keynote speaker, hypnotherapist, and ambassador for the Spinal Injuries Association in the UK. In 2021, he was paralyzed while rehearsing a stunt for America's Got Talent: Extreme.
Jonathan Goodwin

Most of the time, the stunts you see in television and movies go perfectly. But when something goes wrong, the athletes who have spent their lives perfecting their craft can get permanently injured.

David Holmes was Daniel Radcliffe's main stunt double in the Harry Potter movies. In 2009, an accident on-set paralyzed him.

Jonathan Goodwin was a regular stunt performer on tv shows, but in 2021, he became paralyzed after being crushed between two cars while in a straightjacket.

Hear how these two stunt performers have adapted to the new challenges they face since their lives changed completely.

GUESTS: 

  • Jonathan Goodwin: Retired stunt performer, screenwriter, keynote speaker, hypnotherapist, and ambassador for the Spinal Injuries Association in the UK. In 2021, he was paralyzed while rehearsing a stunt for America's Got Talent: Extreme
  • David Holmes: Retired stunt performer, best known for being Daniel Radcliffe’s main stunt double in all eight Harry Potter movies. In 2009, he was paralyzed while filming a stunt test for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. The 2023 MAX documentary David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived captures David’s life before and after the incident and his bond with Daniel Radcliffe 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public where she provides editorial support for the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
See stories by Chion Wolf