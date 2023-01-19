All in a year: 3 guests, 3 goals, 365 days
1 of 3 — Kelsey Weekman: Culture reporter for Buzzfeed who read 390 books in a year.
Kelsey Weekman: Culture reporter for Buzzfeed who read 390 books in a year.
2 of 3 — Mathias Barra: French writer who became fluent in English in a year by watching 3 hours of American and British television every day.
Mathias Barra: French writer who became fluent in English in a year by watching 3 hours of American and British television every day.
3 of 3 — Emily Winter: Comedy writer who strived to get 100 rejections in one year. She ended up getting 101 rejections and 39 acceptances.
Emily Winter: Comedy writer who strived to get 100 rejections in one year. She ended up getting 101 rejections and 39 acceptances.
A lot can happen in a year, you know? And if you’re anything like these folks, you’ve read over 365 books, you’ve become fluent in English by watching American tv shows, and you’ve gotten over a hundred rejections.
GUESTS:
- Kelsey Weekman: Culture reporter for Buzzfeed who read 390 books in a year
- Mathias Barra: French writer who became fluent in English in a year by watching 3 hours of American and British television every day
- Emily Winter: Comedy writer who strived to get 100 rejections in one year. She ended up getting 101 rejections and 39 acceptances
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.
Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast onApple Podcasts,Spotify,Google Podcasts,Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!