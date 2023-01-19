© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

All in a year: 3 guests, 3 goals, 365 days

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanChion Wolf
Published January 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST
Kelsey Weekman: Culture reporter for Buzzfeed who read 390 books in a year.
1 of 3  — Kelsey Weekman: Culture reporter for Buzzfeed who read 390 books in a year.
Kelsey Weekman: Culture reporter for Buzzfeed who read 390 books in a year.
Mathias Barra: French writer who became fluent in English in a year by watching 3 hours of American and British television every day
2 of 3  — Mathias Barra: French writer who became fluent in English in a year by watching 3 hours of American and British television every day.
Mathias Barra: French writer who became fluent in English in a year by watching 3 hours of American and British television every day.
Emily Winter: Comedy writer who strived to get 100 rejections in one year. She ended up getting 101 rejections and 39 acceptances.
3 of 3  — Emily Winter: Comedy writer who strived to get 100 rejections in one year. She ended up getting 101 rejections and 39 acceptances.
Emily Winter: Comedy writer who strived to get 100 rejections in one year. She ended up getting 101 rejections and 39 acceptances.

A lot can happen in a year, you know? And if you’re anything like these folks, you’ve read over 365 books, you’ve become fluent in English by watching American tv shows, and you’ve gotten over a hundred rejections.

GUESTS: 

  • Kelsey Weekman: Culture reporter for Buzzfeed who read 390 books in a year
  • Mathias Barra: French writer who became fluent in English in a year by watching 3 hours of American and British television every day
  • Emily Winter: Comedy writer who strived to get 100 rejections in one year. She ended up getting 101 rejections and 39 acceptances

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast onApple Podcasts,Spotify,Google Podcasts,Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation onFacebook,Twitter, and email.

Tags
Audacious with Chion Wolf bookslanguagehumor
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Chion Wolf
Related Content