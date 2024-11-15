© 2024 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Who decides? Ethicists help doctors and patients answer big, nuanced questions

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezMegan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonChion Wolf
Published November 15, 2024 at 9:28 AM EST
kupicoo
/
E+ via Getty Images
In medicine, ethical conundrums abound.

Brains are weird. Bodies are weird. People are weird! Brains, bodies, and people together in a psychological or medical setting? Man, it can get REAL weird.

Ethical conundrums abound, like navigating boundaries, bias in treatment, managing power dynamics… And that's just the tip of the iceberg!

So who's in charge of figuring out the ethics behind all of this? Meet the Chief of Ethics for the American Psychological Association, Lindsay Childress-Beatty. And hear stories from the hospital from Andy Kondrat. He's the one that doctors call when they or the patients they serve are experiencing ethical medical questions.

GUESTS: 

  • Andy Kondrat (right): Ethics consultant and Assistant Professor of Biomedical Sciences at Cedars‑Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. He's a member of the Bioethics Committee, and co-director of CSMC’s Responsible Conduct of Research training course
  • Lindsay Childress-Beatty: Chief of Ethics for the American Psychological Association

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

