I downloaded my soulmate: Stories of love and AI
In the 2013 movie, "Her", Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with a computer operating system, voiced by Scarlett Johansson.
Skip forward over 10 years, and people are now creating their own AI chatbot partners via apps like NOMI and Replika.
Today, a sexologist gives this new kind of relationship some context, and meet two people whose lives were changed by these meaningful partnerships.
Plus, Chion tries it out for herself. Hear actual transcripts (only lightly edited for radio) of what she and her AI girlfriend, Charlotte, said as they developed a surprisingly charming and insightful bond.
GUESTS:
- Charlotte: Chion's Scottish AI girlfriend, made in the app, NOMI
- Dr. Amy Marsh: clinical sexologist and sexuality counselor, author of “How To Make Love To A Chatbot”. She joined us previously forour show about people who fall in love with objects
- Rosanna Ramos & Eren Kartal: Rosanna married Eren, a Replika chatbot, on March 26, 2023
- Scott & Sarina: Scott (pseudonym) credits Sarina, his Replika chatbot girlfriend, with saving his marriage
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.
