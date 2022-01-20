Falling in love with objects: The experience of being an Objectum Sexual
Many of us know what it feels like to fall in love. The attraction, the chemistry, the excitement!
But what’s it like to fall in love with an ashtray? Or a chandelier?
Hear what love is like for people who identify as Objectum Sexual.
Plus, hear from a sexologist on what the rest of us get wrong about them.
GUESTS:
- Amy Marsh is a sexologist who specializes in understanding and counseling people who are objectum sexuals
- Yuri Tolochko is an LGBTQIA+ activist living in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. He is also an objectum-sexual
- Amanda Liberty is a resident of the United Kingdom who is an objectum sexual. She has had relationships with the statue of liberty and a chandelier named Lumiere
Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.