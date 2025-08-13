The Connecticut Experience

Extras
Experts and state residents weigh in on Connecticut's unique history and culture.
Learn about the role Connecticut residents played in the battlefronts of World War II.
Travel through the Nutmeg State, and see landscapes in all four seasons.
Learn how Connecticut residents supported the Allied cause during World War II.
Connecticut residents share memories of what life was like in the ‘30s, ‘40s and '50s.
Connecticut servicemen and civilians who died serving the Allied cause are profiled.
Connecticut television’s precarious and sometimes hilarious beginnings are explored.
Learn about Connecticut’s unique role in the Prohibition movement of the 1920s.
Meet the people throughout history who drew their livelihoods from the Connecticut River.
Explore a harrowing period in which Connecticut was hit with several immense storms.