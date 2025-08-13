© 2025 Connecticut Public

Explore what it means to be from, and live in, Connecticut, as we discover our shared past and provide insight to legendary stories and myriad wonders in our state.

Watch 27:13
The Connecticut Experience
To All on Equal Terms - The Life and Legacy of Prudence Crandall
Learn why Prudence Crandall’s struggle for education equity continues to be relevant today.
Special: 27:13
Watch 56:15
The Connecticut Experience
Connecticut and Its Cities: Three Centuries of Change
A provocative look back at Connecticut’s urban history.
Special: 56:15
Watch 56:41
The Connecticut Experience
Connecticut’s Tobacco Valley
Explore the intriguing history of Connecticut’s tobacco industry.
Special: 56:41
Extras
Watch 1:07:30
The Connecticut Experience
Between Boston and New York
Experts and state residents weigh in on Connecticut's unique history and culture.
Special: 1:07:30
Watch 59:49
The Connecticut Experience
Battlefront: Connecticut During World War II
Learn about the role Connecticut residents played in the battlefronts of World War II.
Special: 59:49
Watch 56:34
The Connecticut Experience
Connecticut for All Seasons
Travel through the Nutmeg State, and see landscapes in all four seasons.
Special: 56:34
Watch 1:32:19
The Connecticut Experience
Home Front: Connecticut During World War II
Learn how Connecticut residents supported the Allied cause during World War II.
Special: 1:32:19
Watch 56:19
The Connecticut Experience
Remember When
Connecticut residents share memories of what life was like in the ‘30s, ‘40s and '50s.
Special: 56:19
Watch 58:54
The Connecticut Experience
Heroes: Connecticut During World War II
Connecticut servicemen and civilians who died serving the Allied cause are profiled.
Special: 58:54
Watch 1:08:14
The Connecticut Experience
You're on the Air! The Early Years of Connecticut Television
Connecticut television’s precarious and sometimes hilarious beginnings are explored.
Special: 1:08:14
Watch 1:00:08
The Connecticut Experience
Prohibition: Connecticut Goes Dry
Learn about Connecticut’s unique role in the Prohibition movement of the 1920s.
Special: 1:00:08
Watch 55:59
The Connecticut Experience
The Connecticut River: Journey Through Time
Meet the people throughout history who drew their livelihoods from the Connecticut River.
Special: 55:59
Watch 1:04:52
The Connecticut Experience
When Disaster Struck Connecticut
Explore a harrowing period in which Connecticut was hit with several immense storms.
Special: 1:04:52