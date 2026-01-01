KIDS » PLAY
FEATURED GAME
In this photo-taking game, players will find different ways to help Donkey, Panda and Jeff take photos and navigate the Rainbow Tree. Celebrate each character's unique skills and interests in this exploration photo game!
The first day of school can bring up lots of feelings— excitement, nerves, for both kids and their grown-ups. But with a little help from PBS KIDS pals, families can ease back into their school routine with confidence, kindness and a “can-do” attitude. Check out new adventures from DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD and DONKEY HODIE, and THE DAY YOU BEGIN, based on the children’s book by Jacqueline Woodson.
Connecticut Public’s educational programs are supported by The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Robert G. and Marguerite M. Derx Foundation, The Hearst Foundation, Charles D. Fleischman Charitable Trust, Joan and Barry Richter, The Scripps Family Fund for Education and the Arts.