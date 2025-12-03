Learning Snacks: Crack the Code: Computer Science Education Week

FOR KIDS: THINK LIKE A COMPUTER SCIENTIST!

Computer science is like being a doctor for computers! Computer scientists know how computers work from the inside out! They solve problems and build cool apps, games, and algorithms using code. Test your coding skills in the PBS Kids ScratchJr app or by playing Odd Squad Code Breaker !

FOR PARENTS: PRACTICE COMPUTER SCIENCE SKILLS ANYWHERE

For this younger generation, computer science will be (and already is!) a huge part of their lives. Computational thinking sets learners up for far more than just working with tech. Computational thinking skills help increase children’s confidence, problem solving skills, and pattern recognition . Practice computer science skills anywhere with these tips and tricks!