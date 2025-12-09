© 2025 Connecticut Public

Learning Snacks: Eight Nights of Joy: Celebrating Hanukkah

As we step into the holiday season, we’re excited to begin with the bright and joyful celebration of Hanukkah, beginning the evening of the 14th! This week, we explore the traditions, stories, and symbols that make the Festival of Lights so special!

FOR KIDS: CELEBRATE HANUKKAH WITH YOUR FAVORITE PBS KIDS SHOWS!
Celebrate Hanukkah with PBS KIDS by watching awesome holiday videos that show traditions like lighting the menorah and sharing special stories. Fun episodes from shows like Super Why! and Arthur help you learn what Hanukkah is all about. And don’t forget to sing along with the Peg + Cat “Eight Days of Hanukkah” song.

For more festive fun this month, tune into new episodes of Sesame Street and the Weather Hunters “Christmas in Africa” special!

FOR PARENTS: HANUKKAH CRAFTS!
Celebrate Hanukkah at home with crafts and tasty treats! Create your own menorah out of pasta or recycled materials. Or make your own dreidels out of bottle caps. For a sweeter surprise, try this recipe for marshmallow dreidels! At the end of the night, cozy up with a book from this Hanukkah booklist!

FOR EDUCATORS: LESSONS FROM HANUKKAH
Teachers can bring Hanukkah to life in the classroom with lessons from PBS Learning Media! With fun video lessons like Peg + Cat’s “Eight Days of Hanukkah” and Super Why!’s “Judith’s Happy Chanukah”, teachers can help kids understand the meaning of the holiday and spark conversations about family celebrations.

Happy Holidays from PBS KIDS!
PBS KIDS is here to help families make the season bright with ideas to learn how to simplify holiday stress, entertain your child with snow day activities, and cherish the memories you create with your family.
