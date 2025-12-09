Learning Snacks: Eight Nights of Joy: Celebrating Hanukkah

FOR KIDS: CELEBRATE HANUKKAH WITH YOUR FAVORITE PBS KIDS SHOWS!

Celebrate Hanukkah with PBS KIDS by watching awesome holiday videos that show traditions like lighting the menorah and sharing special stories. Fun episodes from shows like Super Why! and Arthur help you learn what Hanukkah is all about. And don’t forget to sing along with the Peg + Cat “Eight Days of Hanukkah” song.

For more festive fun this month, tune into new episodes of Sesame Street and the Weather Hunters “Christmas in Africa” special !

FOR PARENTS: HANUKKAH CRAFTS!

Celebrate Hanukkah at home with crafts and tasty treats! Create your own menorah out of pasta or recycled materials . Or make your own dreidels out of bottle caps . For a sweeter surprise, try this recipe for marshmallow dreidels ! At the end of the night, cozy up with a book from this Hanukkah booklist !